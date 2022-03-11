The Cape May County Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation is now accepting online scholarship applications from June 2022 high school graduates planning to pursue a college or a trade school education.
The college and trade school scholarship applications can be found on the Chamber’s website, ww.CapeMayCountyChamber.com/scholarships. One scholarship in the amount of $1,000 will be awarded to a student from each high school in Cape May County based on the qualifying criteria. Home-schooled students are also encouraged to apply.
To date, over $49,000 has been awarded by the Chamber Education Foundation since it was established in 2015 in a variety of high school, post-secondary, and dual credit scholarships.
“Today’s students live in a technology driven world and utilizing a web-based application form is more consistent with how students learn and communicate and is also much more environmentally responsible,” stated Vicki Clark, Executive Director of the Chamber’s Education Foundation and President of the County Chamber. “We transitioned to an online application several years ago, well before COVID, and find it to be much more applicable for today’s college and trade school bound students.”
Applications are due by Wednesday, March 31, 2022. For questions, e-mail Chamber Education Foundation Executive Director, Vicki Clark at vicki@cmcchamber.com.