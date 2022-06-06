ABSECON - AtlantiCare Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) graduates and their families reunited the doctors, nurses and staff who cared for them during a NICU reunion June 4. AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s Roger B. Hansen Center for Childbirth hosted the celebratory event for children who were born at the center over the last four years and needed care in the Level III NICU.
The Hanstein Family, of Cape May, was among the attendees. Twin sons Levi and Benjamin spent 76 days in the NICU last year. They reunited with many members of the AtlantiCare NICU care team, including Glenn Kaplan, M.D., CHOP neonatologist and a father of twins himself.
AtlantiCare usually hosts reunions every five years, however it celebrated a year earlier to mark the 50th anniversary of the opening of the NICU.
The theme of the event was Major League Miracles – in recognition of the challenges babies and families have overcome after babies were born early or with special medical needs. The celebration also recognized the care and support the AtlantiCare team provided these families.
The lowest birthweight baby for whom the AtlantiCare team has cared was 13.7 ounces. The earliest gestational age baby was 23 weeks.
AtlantiCare’s NICU opened in ARMC Atlantic City Campus in 1972 (then known as Atlantic City Hospital). The NICU moved to ARMC Mainland Campus in 2005 when the Roger B. Hansen Center for Childbirth opened in that campus.
“Whether you spent a few days with us, a few weeks, or even months with us, you are in our hearts forever, and you will always be a part of the AtlantiCare family,” said chief operating officer Larisa Goganzer.
AtlantiCare Emergency Medical Services, Galloway Township Police Department and Ambulance Squad as well as Oceanville, Germania, Bayview, and South Egg Harbor Volunteer Fire departments gave first responder vehicle tours.
