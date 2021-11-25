Christmas,Parade,Blurred,Background
SEA ISLE CITY - Sea Isle City's 2021 Holiday Parade will begin at 6:00 p.m. Nov. 26, at 31st Street and Central Avenue, and will proceed south along Central Avenue to 84th Street and then return north on Landis Avenue from 84th Street to JFK Boulevard (and end at JFK). 

Please be aware that the parade will detour around the 7400 Block of Central Avenue.

Due to unforeseen construction issues, when the Holiday Parade reaches 74th Street and Central Avenue it will turn onto 74th Street to Landis Avenue, then turn south on Landis for one-block to 75th Street, and then return to Central Avenue via 75th Street before continuing its regularly scheduled route along Central Avenue to 84th Street. We apologize for any inconvenience this may present. 

The mayor’s tree lighting ceremony will take place immediately after the holiday parade at approximately 7:00 p.m. Nov. 26 at Excursion Park, where Saint Nick will flip a switch and illuminate Sea Isle City’s Christmas tree.

The tree lighting ceremony will also include Christmas carol sing-alongs, photo-ops with Santa, a snack concession stand manned by Boy Scout Troop 76, free hot cocoa from the Sea Isle City Chamber of Commerce, and other holiday fun. 

