Black Health Matters

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Thomas Dawson, Cape May County Coalition for a Safe Community invites the public to a Zoom Event in celebration of Black History Month with Roslyn Young -Daniels, Founder and President of Black Health Matters.

Roslyn Young-Daniels is the award-winning president and founder of Black Health Matters, the leading health promotion and disease management online platform serving the needs of consumers, patients, and physicians. She is a tireless advocate for eliminating health disparities by improving the health literacy of African American consumers and patients. A former senior executive in broadcast and publishing, Daniels is a nationally respected health strategist with more than 20 years designing and implementing cross-cultural health education programs and initiatives.

Join us on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 6:30 PM to strategize your BEST HEALTH and WELLNESS!

Register in advance for this webinar at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_aqBpKDB3SWy75YFOIQSmRw

For additional information regarding this event, contact Cheryl Spaulding, Community Relations Specialist Law Enforcement/PIO at cheryl.spaulding@cmcpros.net or (609) 465-1135 ext. 3416.

Tags

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.