Cape Regional Update

Speakers included, from left, Tom Piratsky, executive director Cape Regional Foundation, Joe Macaron, radiology director, Heidi Hoerner, administrative director, cancer services and Susan Staeger, marketing & public relations manager.

Administrators from Cape Regional Hospital gather after providing updates on ongoing facility and care improvements to an audience at the Lower Chamber of Commerce membership luncheon at Two Mile Island Landing Restaurant on June 9.

