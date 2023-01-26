NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BRANCHVILLE - Twelve Cape May County 4-H teens attended 4-H Winter Camp at the L.G. Cook 4-H Camp in Stokes State Forest on January 13, 14 and 15, 2023. Cape May County 4-H members in grades 8 through one year out of high school participated in the fun learning experience with 4-H members from Atlantic, Gloucester, Morris, Mercer, and Ocean Counties. 

