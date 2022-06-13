Yesterday’s Creekside Tavern, a longtime Ocean City favorite, received a significant facelift when it opened this summer. Technically, the tavern sits on the wetlands of Marmora right outside of Ocean City; Ocean City does not host any liquor licenses, but the Creekside Tavern welcomes guests who take a “right” turn into the city from the Garden State Parkway.
The new-and-improved tavern has been redone to resemble a modern American sports bar with the bonus of breathtaking wetlands views. The property is located literally steps from wetlands and is home to stunning sunsets.
Tim Fox, Yesterday’s new owner and a South Jersey local, purchased Yesterday’s in the first quarter of 2022; Tim looks to respect the legacy of what made Yesterday’s great while also bringing completely new amenities, top-notch food, and a new beverage program to the tavern. Jeff Mcintyre opened the tavern in 1976, and Tim has frequented the place for years. He comes into ownership of the property with a deep understanding of what makes the place popular with locals and tourists alike. Tim loved the warm atmosphere and open layout of the tavern, but wanted to bring modern touches to the property.
Yesterday’s went through major renovations and improvements shortly after Fox bought the restaurant. Fox stresses that money is not a primary motivator behind his vision for the place; he hopes it can be a vibrant hangout spot where friends can meet and strangers can bond over a rowdy sporting event.
Tim see himself as a caretaker of a beloved institution, and is filled with a desire to bring Yesterday’s into the future. His background is in healthcare, which he says is similar in that a personal touch makes a huge difference in the customer’s end-experience.
A host of new specials and events come to Yesterday’s this summer. The property now features an adjoining liquor store that features hard-to-find allocated bottles. “The Yard,” a new outdoor area in the back of the property, will feature live music on weekends.
“Warm-up Wednesdays” are also new to the tavern and feature late-night DJs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. with drink specials. It was especially important to Tim that the tavern’s food matches its incredible atmosphere, so he worked with the tavern’s executive chef, TJ Ricciardi, to create a brand new, from-the-ground-up food menu that will excite and surprise guests.
The new menu, which includes updates to familiar favorites, featured highlights like the Creekside smashed burger, short rib chili, and special tacos.
Visit Yesterday’s Creekside Tavern for happy hour, which takes place from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Yesterday’s is located on 316 Roosevelt Blvd in Marmora; give them a call at 609-390-1757 or visit them online at yesterdaystavern.com