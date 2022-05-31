WCCSH Board Members pictured left to right; Susan Zerehan, Cindy O’Connor, Sandy Meadowcroft, Alex Kokonos, Miss New Jersey; Alyssa Sullivan, Isabella Kelly-Prince, Elaine Cubbage, Peg Sutton, Lori Knickerbocker, and Patty Stump.
On May 17th, the Women’s Civic Club of Stone Harbor, located at 96th & the Beach, welcomed our hometown reigning Miss New Jersey, Alyssa Sullivan, to the Welcome Luncheon and first General Membership Meeting of the 2022 season.
Alyssa shared her time, talent, and positive attitude as she discussed her ”Road to the Crown” and emphasized the significance of her social impact initiative, Peer Challenge Commit 2 Character, a platform she advocated encouraging students to choose the right path by surrounding themselves with positive people, leading a healthy lifestyle, and the avoidance of risk-taking behaviors.
Heartfelt thanks to the Miss New Jersey Education Foundation and to Miss New Jersey, Alyssa Sullivan, for honoring the WCCSH with her presence at our event and most notably, for the social impact she is making in our community and the state. Monetary donations were collected during the event to benefit Ukrainian relief and recovery through UNICEF USA.
Since 1913, The Women’s Civic Club of Stone Harbor, continues to enhance the community through charitable and civic activities, public awareness, and education. Join club members the 3rd Tuesday of the month, May through November, and other times throughout the year for programs and events. Interested in becoming a member? Please contact us at womenscivicclubofstoneharbor@gmail.com for more information. PO Box 102 Stone Harbor, NJ 08247