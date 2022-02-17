On Thursday, March 3rd, the Cape May County Chamber will hold the 17th Annual Women in Business Conference, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., at the Flanders Hotel. This year’s conference will delve into how women can thrive, regroup, and lead to inspire! The 17th Annual Women Business Conference presenting sponsors are 1st Bank of Sea Isle City and OceanFirst Bank.
The theme of the conference is “Celebrating the Resilient Woman in Life and the Workplace. The schedule of engaging speakers is as follows:
Keynote Speaker, Tahesha Way, New Jersey Secretary of State
Michelle Nocito: “The Resilient Woman in Life and the Workplace”
Allie Nunzi: “Resiliency and the Impacts on Business and Success.”
Jennifer Boyce, Entrepreneur
Sally Young, Personal Power Speaker: “Growing Your Business Courage, Gratitude and Success.”
The conference will also feature a panel session on “Culture of Wellness Focusing on Resilience,” moderated by Allie Nunzi, featuring panelists: E. Marie Hayes, Commissioner, Cape May Count and Liz Boyd, President, Liz Boyd Communications, LLC.
ABOUT WOMEN IN BUSINESS:
In 2005 the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce seized the opportunity to highlight the important role women fill in the workplace. This annual conference is designed to empower professional women through education and networking. Each year, the conference offers a balance of networking and education sessions themed around topical matters designed to empower women to advance their opportunities in the workforce and obtain maximum work life balance for a healthy lifestyle. Over the past seventeen years this event has grown in popularity and purpose.
