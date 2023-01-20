The theme of this year’s conference focuses on “The Power of The Pack: Women Who Support Other Women” with a dynamic agenda of speakers including: Captain Kate Higgins-Bloom; USCG Deputy Commander, Sector Delaware BayPriscilla Frederick Loomis; Retired Olympian, Entrepreneur, Motivational SpeakerMichelle Dawn Mooney; The Michelle Dawn Mooney ShowKatie Zamulinsky; Associate Vice President of Student Life, Drexel University
The conference also features a Chamber Chairwoman’s panel discussion entitled “The Pathway to Leadership,” moderated by current Chairwoman Amy Mahon, featuring previous Chairwomen: Maura McMahon Primus, Veronica Town, Joyce Gould, and Barbara Tomalino who will discuss lessons learned during their journey to leadership positions in business, non-profits, and public service.
The date of this year’s conference falls on March 8th, which is International Women’s Day and according to Amy Mahon, Chairwoman of the Chamber, “We are very excited to hold our Women In BusinessConference on International Women’s Day because we see our business community and Chamber membership becoming more diverse every day.
This conference is all about supporting each other and we are proud to tie in to this momentous day of celebrating all women around the world.”
Tickets are $65 for Chamber Members, and $95 for Non-Members.
