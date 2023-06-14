Willow Creek Winery

The drive up to Willow Creek Winery is full of beautiful on-site rental cottages and carefully curated gardens. Barbara Bray-Wilde, owner, had a vision for Willow Creek Winery, which she executed alongside a hard-working staff and her daughter Hamilton. Together, they have made Willow Creek Winery one of the most trafficked wineries in the county.

WEST CAPE MAY - Life is like wine – bitter, sweet, and often unexpected. When Barbara Bray-Wilde, the founder of Willow Creek Winery, set off to California at 18 to study biochemistry, she had no notion that she would found one of the most vibrant wineries in New Jersey.

Willow Creek.jpg

The winery's main tasting room, pictured, was partially built by Mennonite craftsmen from Pennsylvania.
Willow Creek Winery glasses

Willow Creek Winery has a seasonal rotation of wines.

