The band practices for their upcoming show in Wildwood. The Wildwood Community Band by the Sea hopes to channel the spirit of commumity bands that commonly brought joy to the island in the early 20th century.

WILDWOOD - Community Band by the Sea, which channels the raucous, communal energy of Wildwood bands past, will host their annual free concert at Byrne Plaza on Saturday, July 29 at 7 p.m.

The Community Band by the Sea practicing for their 2019 concert. The band has a different color theme each year to help things feel fresh.
An archival photo of the Greater Wildwood Drum and Bugle Crops, one of many community bands were once common on Five Mile Island and across America.
The Wildwood's Scrap Iron band was a company band that played tunes to welcome visitors to their island.
The band rehearses just days before their previous show.
