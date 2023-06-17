True Kitchen

True Kitchen's seating area.

 Katie Rementer

COURT HOUSE - True Kitchen, located across the street from the Court House library, infuses sustainable, local ingredients with reasonable prices and chef-original recipes. Amanda and EJ Ruhl, the wife-and-husband duo behind the new eatery, bring over a decade of restaurateur experience to True Kitchen – they come from the catering world and previously operated the Cold Spring Grange Restaurant. They now bring their new concept to the community in which they live.

True Kitchen logo
True Kitchen Amanda and EJ

EJ, left, and Amanda, right, have been in the restaraunt business for over ten years. They bring their experience as caterers to True Kitchen, a new restaurant in Court House, where they serve fresh dishes at an affordable price point.
True Kitchen interior 2

EJ and Amanda, owners, worked with designer Katie Rementer to bring a cozy feeling to the restaurant's exterior.
True Kitchen edamame dumplings

Edamame dumplings, pictured, are made with a recipe that EJ recreated from-scratch after trying a similar dish abroad. He worked hard to perfect the recipe so he could present it to Amanda on their anniversary.
True Kitchen Poke Bowl

True Kitchen serves poke bowls that use fresh, local ingredients.

