wharf outside drone.png

A drone shot of the new outdoor sand bar, which will feature a full bar and outdoor menu, live music on the weekends, family movies, and Eagles games on the projector during Football season.

 Steve Dunwoody

WILDWOOD - The Wharf, a Wildwood icon celebrating 30 years of business, now has a full outdoor tiki bar with plenty of sand, live music, boat service, an outdoor kitchen and bar independent from the main restaurant, and an outdoor stage for a leisurely outdoor entertainment.

Wharf Outside.jpg

The Wharf just completed the first stage of its biggest expansion since its opening 30 years ago.
Wharf red drink.JPG

The new outdoor space will have a full bar.
Wharf strawberry salad

A food menu will be available at the new tiki bar area. Boaters can also order from this new menu without leaving their vessels.

