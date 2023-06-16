WILDWOOD - The Wharf, a Wildwood icon celebrating 30 years of business, now has a full outdoor tiki bar with plenty of sand, live music, boat service, an outdoor kitchen and bar independent from the main restaurant, and an outdoor stage for a leisurely outdoor entertainment.
Michael Kober, general manager at the Wharf, said that the expansion marks a huge shift for The Wharf. “We are thrilled to provide extended waterfront dining this summer. This is something we have been working on for a long time – we’re excited to extend our restaurant with a beach twist,” he said.
The Wharf – always packed on a summer day – will have 25 new tables to serve guests right by the seawall. This big expansion also brings 54 new boat slips, where boaters can order food and drinks directly from their vessels. There are 30 outdoor bar stools at the new sandy outdoor area, but the new section of the restaurant welcomes guests of all ages.
Outdoor movies will be played here every Friday. Saturdays bring live DJs, including local favorite DJ Gibby. Saturdays will also have what Michael called “no shower happy hour” for day-drinking on the Wharf’s new artificial beach. And during the Eagle’s season, fans can watch games outside via the giant projector on Sunday afternoons.
This new space is also a great spot for private events, like reunions, office summer parties, and gatherings for non-profit businesses.
This expansion has been a long-time coming for The Wharf. Michael said that they worked tirelessly to get the new space open for the 2023 season, and that future years will bring further expansions to the Wharf’s outdoor offerings.
“Across the street, where the new sandy beach area is, has always been a parking lot – it was underutilized space,” Michael explained. That old parking lot has been fully transformed into an outdoor space for vibes and good food, but parking won’t be an issue. New parking has been built alongside The Wharf’s recently expanded bulkhead. “So, there’s even more parking than before,” Michael said.
The Wharf has been a Wildwood icon for three decades now – it was first founded in 1993 by the Lavalle family. It has been family-owned and operated ever since and remains an enduring back-bay icon on five-mile island.
Check out The Wharf’s new expanded outdoor dining, open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
