The Sun Lounge on 6th in North Wildwood was specifically designed to invoke relaxation and calm. 

“The Sun Lounge on 6th” in North Wildwood finally brings a full-service tanning salon to the Wildwoods. Katrina Pastor and Jackie McDade, a mother and daughter power team, have spent the past several months designing a space where locals and visitors alike can get a tan and truly relax at the same time.  

Jackie McDade, right, and Katrina Pastor both dreamed up The Sun Lounge on 6th in North Wildwood. They curated a relaxing space that bucks stereotypes about noisy tanning salons. 
The Sun Lounge on 6th offers private lie-down tanning beds, all-natural spray tans, and stand-up full-power tans. 
The spray-tan formulas used at The Sun Lounge on 6th are cruelty free, vegan, and generally free of the noxious chemicals found in many tanning solutions. 
