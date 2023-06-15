Grande Cafe outside

The exterior of the Grande Cafe in Rio Grande.

 Collin Hall

RIO GRANDE - The Mallous family – responsible for culinary hot spots like Olive Branch in Villas, Mythos, Egg and Dart, and the Pier House, all in Cape May – are shaking up the breakfast scene in Rio Grande with “The Grande Café,” a new brunch spot with a unique menu and great atmosphere.

Grande Cafe opening

George Mallous, second from right, is joined by Middle Township officials, including Mayor Tim Donohue, second from front left, for the grand opening of the Grande Cafe in Rio Grande.
Grande Cafe planters
Grande Cafe patio

The Grande Cafe has a newly-redone patio space for outdoor dining.
Grande Cafe inside

The interior of Grande Cafe on a busy Friday afternoon.
Grande Cafe coffee machines
Grande Cafe banner

