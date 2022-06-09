St. Barnabas

St. Barnabas by the Sea has been serving communion for 75 years now.

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Years ago, in the 1940s, a small group of Episcopalians who summered in the Villas, then called the Wildwood Villas, decided their growing community needed an Episcopal church -- and they set about to make that happen.

The first service of the congregation that would become St. Barnabas, a mission parish of St. Simeon’s by the Sea in Wildwood, was held June 16, 1946, the Sunday closest to the Feast Day of St. Barnabas.

Later, because the mission was near the Delaware Bay, the name was expanded to St. Barnabas By-the-Bay.

On Sunday, June 12, St. Barnabas By-the-Bay at 13 W. Bates Avenue, Villas, will begin a celebration of its 75th anniversary at the 9:30 Eucharist, commemorating the Feast Day of St. Barnabas. On Wednesday, June 15, there will be a healing service at the church at 6 PM.

Saturday, June 18, the Rt. Rev. William Stokes, Bishop of New Jersey, will celebrate the Eucharist and preach, assisted by clergy from the Atlantic Convocation at an 11 AM service. The public is invited to attend these services and events. For information call 609-886-5960.

Tags

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.