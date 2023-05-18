Have you ever heard the term paint protection film (or PPF) as it relates to an automobile? Paint protection film, also referred to as clear bra, is a thick layer of flexible material placed over a vehicle's body panels to protect them from flying rocks or road debris. This type of protective film can even save your car's paint from scratches, light hail damage, or low-speed scrapes that would normally scratch and scar the finish. And while various forms of paint protection film have been around for more than two decades, the technology behind these films has evolved rapidly in recent years.
So what is paint protection film? Also known as PPF, it's a multi-layer urethane-based film that is anywhere from 8-10 mils thick. It is designed to reduce the impact from stones and road debris to mitigate damage to the vehicle's paint. Most current protection films are also capable of self-healing light swirls and scratches out with heat. Ceramic coatings and other detailing solutions are not capable of resisting or preventing rock chips and medium-to-heavy scratches. Paint protection film is the only solution currently available to prevent scratches and rock chips.
I previously mentioned ceramic coatings, so what are some differences between PPF & Ceramic Coatings? Well, they are both intended to protect your vehicle's appearance, but it ends there. The differences are wider and quite a bit more varied than that. Ceramic coating cannot do that; the added Silicone Dioxide layer in coatings will not defend your vehicle from road debris and rocks while driving. Another difference between the two is the fact that ceramic coatings provide a glossy sheen and offer water repellent properties. Finally, ceramic coatings make your vehicle a lot easier to clean. The water repellent qualities keep debris, grime, and dirt from clinging to your car's exterior.
So which is better, PPF or Ceramic Coating? The paint protection solution that's best for you is going to be a matter of personal preference. Ask yourself what exactly you're looking to protect your vehicle from. If it's scuffs and scratches from road debris, rocks, branches, and whatever else, then you should consider paint protection film. If you're looking to keep your car looking shiny and prevent dirt and debris from clinging to it, consider a ceramic coating.
Sometimes the best solution is actually to go with both a paint protection film and a ceramic coating. The two complement one another quite well, offering you the best of both worlds while eliminating some of the disadvantages from which they both suffer. Of course, that decision will require a larger budget, and your budget is perhaps the biggest thing to consider when it comes to paint protection solutions. Ultimately, if you're looking to protect your car's exterior and you've got the money to invest, you really can't go wrong with either choice.
