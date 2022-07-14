Sea Isle Smiles, the only dental practice in Sea Isle City, has served generations of shore-goers and has established itself as one of the most trusted dental practices in Cape May County.
Dr. Kavitha Battula, Doctor of Dental Medicine and the head of Sea Isle Smiles, said that she takes incredible pride in what she does. She is honored to carry the practice into its fourth generation. “We have had people come to us from the time they are small all the way through the rest of their lives,” she said.
Dr. Battula and her staff work hard to ensure that patients feel cared for, and that the care patients receive is personal and not sim-ply routine. The practice was first opened by Dr. Provenzano on Landis Ave in 1917.
It was succeeded by Dr. Joseph Giordano, then by Dr. Mark Sisko in 1984, and finally by Dr. Battula in 2019. Several clients have come to the dental practice for the entirety of their lives; there are still-living patients who received care from all four generations of dentist.
Dr. Battula renovated the building shortly after she took over. The new office is bright and friendly, with charming flower boxes that welcome patients to the beachside office.
Dr. Battula came to the practice with over a decade of experience; she has served patients for ten years in both Cape May and Atlantic counties. She graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Dentistry in 2008 and then completed her year-long General Practice Residency at Hackensack University Medical Center.
She has spent the last decade caring for patients of all ages. She currently lives in Egg Harbor with her husband and three kids; she loves raising her children on the shore and is thankful for the close-knit community she has found in her neighbor-hood.
She is keenly aware that the dentist’s office is often the last place a patient wants to be. She and her team do everything in their power to make patients feel safe, comfortable, and cared for. She wants the dentist’s chair to be a positive place, not one that elicits painful memories.
Dr. Battula describes her approach to dental work as “conservative,” meaning she will not impose expensive or difficult operations on patients unless absolutely necessary. She plans to grow her practice through the newest dental technologies, which means making necessary changes as time demands.
She and her team are always focused on professional development and solicit professional expertise on advanced treatments from neighboring dental specialists.The entire team at Sea Isle Smiles shares Dr. Battula’s vision. The all-woman staff emphasizes compassion and personalized treatment for their patients; the team helps patients feel calm during procedures that might otherwise bring anxiety.
One of Dr. Battula’s goals is to make children, and those frightened by the dentist, comfortable in her dental chair.She welcomes patients old and new to learn more about the practice, is accepting new patients for all their dental needs!To make an appointment with Dr. Battula, call (609) 263-4201. The office is open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., on call Friday and Saturdays for emergencies only.