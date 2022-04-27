The women of Chapter AQ of the PEO organization are pleased to share in honoring Sandi Garrison-Maund’s achievement. She was named along with Joseph Antonelli as a Dual Recipient of the Delmo Sports 2021 Volunteer of the Year Award. This picture shows PEO members with Sandi and her husband, Brian, the day they volunteered with the registration at the 2021 Wildwood Triathlon.
PEO is a philanthropic education organization that celebrates the advancement of women through education by earning money to contribute to scholarships, and loans. One way for PEO is to earn money is to volunteer for groups like Delmo Sports. Sandi’s motivation, and her innate ability to scoop up her PEO friends to volunteer at a triathlon on a Sunday morning, results in a pleasant time enjoying each other while earning money for education for women. (www.peointernational.org)
Delmo Sports specializes in world class sports events in Philadelphia and southern Jersey shore. They are known for running local triathlons, such as Escape the Cape, Ironman, and Atlantic City Triathlon. But they freely admit that their events would not be possible without volunteers to help with registration, water distribution, finish line support, and more.
For 8 years Sandi’s enthusiasm for raising money for other groups that are important to her include: Boy Scouts, Middle School Marching Panther Band, and PEO, and has spread to family, friends, and their friends. Congratulations Sandi for the Volunteer of the Year award!