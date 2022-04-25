ATLANTIC CITY – Ocean Wind 1, the major offshore wind development project, announced April 25 that two regionally based companies have won contracts for on shore construction.
JINGOLI Power in Trenton will be responsible for the installation of an underground electric export cable from landfall to B.L. England, the site of the onshore electric substation in Upper Township. They will also engineer, procure and install a duct bank/manhole system that will house the export cables.
JINGOLI Power plans to provide apprenticeships to local residents and area teens interested in STEM careers. Their program will also incentivize women and minorities to participate in the process.
“Ocean Wind 1 proves that we don’t have to choose between creating good jobs and fighting climate change. We can do both,” said Joseph R. Jingoli, Jr., CEO of JINGOLI and cofounder of JINGOLI Power.
Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc. of Philadelphia will install a substation in Upper Township that includes an interconnection to a nearby Atlantic City Electric substation. The company will also install a substation at Oyster Creek, with an interconnection to a nearby First Energy substation, and install an underground export cable from the landfall to the onshore electric substation.
Subcontractor work will play a major role in a successful execution of these two projects. Both Burns & McDonnell and JINGOLI Power are committed to hiring numerous, New Jersey-based businesses that utilize union workforces and will also subcontract work to qualified diverse businesses.
Dan Cosner, President of the South Jersey Building Trades Council IBEW Local 351 said he’s proud of this project. “Onshore activities for the project’s underground duct bank system, transmission, and substation facility are the first to begin and will source construction labor from local, New Jersey union hiring halls.”
Project engineering has already begun, and it’s estimated that construction will begin in September 2023.
