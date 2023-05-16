Nonna's Pizza Kitchen inside

Nonna's Pizza in Rio Grande brings a twist to counter service pizza: after guests choose fresh dough, sauce, and toppings, their pizza is cooked in front of them in as little as five minutes.

Nonna's Pizza Kitchen and owner

Claudio Pawlus, owner of Nonna's Pizza Kitchen in Rio Grande and Claudio's Pizza Kitchen in Court House, stands outside the newly-opened restaurant.
Nonna's Pizza Kitchen logo
Nonna's Pizza Kitchen interior 2

