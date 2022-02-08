“I am humbled and honored to serve our broader community and to work even more closely with hospital and healthcare leaders across the state,” said Herndon, of Brigantine. “The theme of the NJHA meeting was Building Health. This is very appropriate as we build back from COVID. Building Health also aligns with what we live and breathe every day atAtlantiCare, where our vision is Building Healthy Communities Together.”
Herndon, who joinedAtlantiCarein 1983 as a staff nurse in critical care, is responsible forAtlantiCare’sstrategic growth,operations,and development. The health system includesAtlantiCareRegional Health Services includingAtlantiCareRegional Medical Center (ARMC) with three locations, ambulatoryservices,andAtlantiCarePhysician Group; theAtlantiCareFoundation; andAtlantiCareHealth Solutions, an accountable care organization. Herndon leads more than 6,000AtlantiCarestaff, providers, and volunteers who serve the community in Atlantic, Cape May,southern Ocean, Camden and Burlington counties.
Throughout her career, Herndon has personally been committed to volunteerism and has encouragedAtlantiCare’sstaff,providersand leaders to donate their time and talents to enhance the well-being of the community. She has served on the NJHA Board of Trustees since 2014, where she was most recently vice chair. She is on the boards of the Stockton University Foundation, Atlantic City Police Foundation, Atlantic County Economic Alliance, and theOceanFirstBank Advisory Board. She has also served as chairperson for multiple community events supporting local nonprofit organizations.
“I embrace this role with great optimism, supported by a dedicated NJHA Board, a passionate and talented NJHA CEO, Cathy Bennett, outstanding NJHA staff, and my amazing TeamAtlantiCare,” said Herndon.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.