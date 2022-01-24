ERMA - A Rochester, NY-based healthcare improvement company is opening a production facility at Cape May County Airport.
To provide a growing number of patients with advanced regenerative wound therapies, Aedicell secured a Group Purchasing Agreement with Premier, Inc. making its skin substitute product Dermavest available nationally to Premier alliance members.
To accommodate the expected demand, Aedicell announces plans for a new production facility located in Cape May County, in addition to its American Association of Tissue Banks certified facility in Rochester, NY.
Premier, Inc. is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S.hospitals and health systems and approximately 225,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare.
“We’re here to transform the lives of people needing skin substitutes by transforming human tissue into therapies,” stated Aedicell CEO Ted Burke. “This Premier Agreement will make our clinically proven therapies with enhanced patient outcomes available to more people at a lower cost, and our new facility in New Jersey will enable us to meet the expected demand for our products.”
“Dermavest represents a new class of regenerative skin substitute,” stated Dr. Joseph Racanelli, D.O.,F.A.C.O.S, Chief of Plastic Surgery at Clara Maass Medical Center BarnabasHealth in New Jersey. “In my experience, the bulk of human tissue within Dermavest provides ease of use and superior results when compared to other products. Dermavest has proven effective in the treatment of a wide array of wound care problems, from superficial ulcers to deep complex wounds requiring advanced surgery.”
“We welcome Aedicell and its fine staff to the region as they bring their advanced healthcare therapy production to the TechHangars, our the county’s exciting new Tech Village technology and innovation campus located at the Cape May County Airport,” added Cape May County Commissioner Will Morey.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.