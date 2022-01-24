5f91ad694d741.image.jpg

The Tech Village at Cape May County Airport.

 File Photo

ERMA - A Rochester, NY-based healthcare improvement company is opening a production facility at Cape May County Airport. 

To provide a growing number of patients with advanced regenerative wound therapies, Aedicell secured a Group Purchasing Agreement with Premier, Inc. making its skin substitute product Dermavest available nationally to Premier alliance members.

To accommodate the expected demand, Aedicell announces plans for a new production facility located in Cape May County, in addition to its American Association of Tissue Banks certified facility in Rochester, NY. 

Premier, Inc. is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S.hospitals and health systems and approximately 225,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. 

“We’re here to transform the lives of people needing skin substitutes by transforming human tissue into therapies,” stated Aedicell CEO Ted Burke. “This Premier Agreement will make our clinically proven therapies with enhanced patient outcomes available to more people at a lower cost, and our new facility in New Jersey will enable us to meet the expected demand for our products.” 

“Dermavest represents a new class of regenerative skin substitute,” stated Dr. Joseph Racanelli, D.O.,F.A.C.O.S, Chief of Plastic Surgery at Clara Maass Medical Center BarnabasHealth in New Jersey. “In my experience, the bulk of human tissue within Dermavest provides ease of use and superior results when compared to other products. Dermavest has proven effective in the treatment of a wide array of wound care problems, from superficial ulcers to deep complex wounds requiring advanced surgery.” 

“We welcome Aedicell and its fine staff to the region as they bring their advanced healthcare therapy production to the TechHangars, our the county’s exciting new Tech Village technology and innovation campus located at the Cape May County Airport,” added Cape May County Commissioner Will Morey. 

