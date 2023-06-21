golf cart garage.jpg

The storage bay at Mike's Golf Carts.

Mike’s Golf Carts, in the heart of Ocean View, is the newest location for the family-owned-and-operated business that was borne out of the family’s desire to serve locals and visitors with a no-nonsense attitude.

Mikes Carts logo_190123-030043.jpg
repair garage.JPG
Mike's Golf Carts back door
Mike's Golf Carts

The storage room at Mike's Golf Carts in Ocean View - they take care of long-term storage for those who don't live locally, or for those that don't want to deal with winter care.
maintainence bay.JPG

The maintenance bay at Mike's Golf Carts - they have three in-house mechanics and perform a suite of upgrades and repairs to vehicles.

