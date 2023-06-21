Mike’s Golf Carts, in the heart of Ocean View, is the newest location for the family-owned-and-operated business that was borne out of the family’s desire to serve locals and visitors with a no-nonsense attitude.
“We want to guide customers through every step of the buying process so they know they’re getting exactly the kind of vehicle they need. We take pride in having not only hundreds of vehicles available at both locations to choose from, but also having three full time mechanics on staff between them, who are intimately familiar with what we sell and the changes throughout this industry,” Rob said to the Herald on a sunny late Spring afternoon.
Brothers Mike, Rob and family run the business out of both the Ocean View and Williamstown locations.
“Our staff is all family, and we think that makes a difference in quality, workmanship, and the customer service we provide. Anyone can sell someone a golf cart, right? But for us, its more critical that we are here for the customer both during the sale, with selecting the right equipment, and also after the sale if someone needs service, wants upgrades, or just has general questions about their cart. We aren’t selling cookie cutter vehicles from the factory, and sending customers out the door with whatever comes on it. For us we make it a priority that we understand the need and usage that each customer has in mind for their cart. What we sell can be fully customized and tailored to our customer’s needs. Professionalism, along with having the parts and ability to stand behind and service what you sell is priority, and a long-time issue in this business. Mike’s Golf Carts has showrooms and warehouses full of customization options and the parts, technology, and components necessary for almost any repair. We do our best to provide timely, quick, but most importantly quality work with both our sales and service departments. ” Rob stressed.
To say that Mike’s Golf Carts sells Golf Carts is a little bit misleading. They do indeed sell carts that will transport golfers around a local green, but they also sell mighty 4 & 6-seat, street-legal vehicles (LSVs) that can take your family to the beach, restaurants, and all around the shore towns. Mike’s is also affiliated with many local schools, sports teams, and businesses both large and small in the tri-state area to serve their needs for utility carts, or people movers and anything in between.
This variety shapes everything Mike’s Golf Carts does. For example, “a customer that doesn’t use their cart in the offseason, and isn’t there to charge it monthly may want different type battery that doesn’t require monthly maintenance, or someone may want indoor climate controlled storage and maintaining of their cart, when its not being used. Both are everyday options with us here” Mike said
Some of the many items they have available include Custom tire/wheel packages, bluetooth sound systems, hitches, cargo carriers, LED lighting, professional custom paint, one of a kind upholstery options, unique steering wheels, covers, just to name a few. They also have many of your everyday parts for any cart including batteries, cables, solenoids, service kits, chargers and more. Their is also flexible financing options available at both locations.
Their new location in Ocean View is just as robust as their original location in Williamstown. “Anything that can be done there, can be done here. Both stores are in constant daily communication.” Mike said.
Mike, Rob and family are excited to welcome customers to their new Ocean View location. Visit them at 2684, Route 9, in Ocean View, or at their Williamstown location on 1972 N Black Horse Pike.
Mike’s Golf Carts
2684 Route 9, Ocean View / 1972 N Black Horse Pike, Williamstown
856-318-1971