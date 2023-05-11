goat.jpeg

One of the goats at Meraki Farm. Nikki Savkov, owner of the farm, doesn't see the goats as a means to an end. The farm is a new business in Dennis Township and a labor of love for the Savkov family.

 Ben Hale

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DENNIS TOWNSHIP - For Nikki Savkov, the owner of Meraki Farm in Court House, the Greek word “Meraki” isn’t just the name of her business, but a phrase to live by.

Meraki Farm logo
family walking.jpg

Nikki, on the left, and her parents Rose and Alex put their passion into Meraki Farm. 
chickens.jpg
farm store.jpg

Meraki Farm's store.
soap.jpg

Handmade soap from the goats at Meraki Farm.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.