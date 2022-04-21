Screen Shot 2022-04-21 at 11.21.20 AM.png

CAPE MAY – Holly Shores Camping Resort has been purchased by the Blue Water Group, a Maryland based hospitality company. It has been renamed to Sun Outdoors Cape May.

Sun Outdoors Cape May is operating from April 15 through Oct. 30 for the 2022 season. The 38-acre property has 124 seasonal sites, 138 short-term sites, and 48 vacation rentals. The property has playgrounds, a dog park, a heated pool, hot tub spas, and golf carts. 

The acquisition was made in conjunction with Sun Outdoors, a campground resort operator with over 250 properties. Blue Water Group’s website shows they own 45 travel sites around the country, ranging from luxury campgrounds to traditional hotels. 

