Lund donation

Katie Faldetta, Executive Director of Cape Assist, Jeanette Higbee Dougherty, Lund’s Fisheries Accounting Associate, and Wayne Reichle, Lund’s Fisheries owner/president posing with a $5,000 check 

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CapeMay’s Lund's Fisheries continues to support Cape Assist with a recent donation, just as they’ve done for many years. As a holiday gift, they presented Cape Assist with a $5,000 check in support of their efforts preventing and treating substance misuse.  

Wayne Reichle, president, and owner of Lund’s Fisheries, says it means a lot to him to support Cape Assist’s cause because of how much addiction affects the fishing community.  

“We’re so thankful for Lund’s continued financial contributions and support of our mission and programs,” said Cape Assist’s executive director, Katie Faldetta. “Wayne and his team have a deep connection to those battling with addiction, making our mission their mission.”   

According to recent studies, opioid related deaths continue to rise in the commercial fishing industry. These studies show that it’s not uncommon for fisherman to abuse specific drugs like cocaine or heroin to help with the long, labor-intensive days while out at sea. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.