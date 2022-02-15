CapeMay’s Lund's Fisheries continues to support Cape Assist with a recent donation, justas they’ve done for many years. As a holiday gift, they presented Cape Assist with a $5,000 check in support of their efforts preventing and treating substance misuse.
WayneReichle, president, and owner of Lund’s Fisheries, says it means a lot to him to support Cape Assist’s cause because of how much addiction affects the fishing community.
“We’re so thankful for Lund’s continued financial contributions and support of our mission and programs,” said Cape Assist’s executive director, Katie Faldetta. “Wayne and his team have a deep connection to those battling with addiction, making our mission their mission.”
According to recent studies, opioid related deaths continue to rise in the commercial fishing industry. Thesestudies showthat it’s not uncommon for fisherman to abuse specific drugs like cocaine or heroin to help with thelong, labor-intensive days while out at sea.
