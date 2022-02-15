NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Lower Township Chamber of Commerce will hold its first business “networking / mixer” event at the Red Brick Ale House on Wednesday, Feb. 23rd from 5 to 7 p.m. There are complimentary appetizers and a cash bar; there is no charge to attend. No registration is required.  

The event is sponsored by: J Byrne Agency, Shore Title, and the Red Brick.  

For more information about this event or membership, please contact us at 609-886-5281, ltcc@lowertownshipcjamber.com or visit www.lowertownshipchamber.com  

 

Tags

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.