Leader benchmark 3.jpg

Leader Printers and Graphics’ team at the storefront in Wildwood Crest. From Left: Dennis, Doris, Emily, Tracy, Keith, and Mark

Leader Printers and Graphics has served Cape May County for nearly fifty years. Dennis Hall, who originally hails from New Mexico, now calls Cape May County ‘home’ after he purchased the print shop from the now-defunct Wildwood Leader newspaper in 1974. At the time, Leader only offered single-color traditional offset printing. 

Leader benchmark 2.jpg

Beauty, Leader Printers and Graphics’ Canon Image PRESS C750 
Leader benchmark 1.jpg

Dennis and Joe smile in front of The Beast, Leader Printers and Graphics’ Canon Image PRESS C8000VP Press, the largest Canon Digital Press in Southern Cape May County.

