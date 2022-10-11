Leader Printers and Graphics has served Cape May County for nearly fifty years. Dennis Hall, who originally hails from New Mexico, now calls Cape May County ‘home’ after he purchased the print shop from the now-defunct Wildwood Leader newspaper in 1974. At the time, Leader only offered single-color traditional offset printing.
Leader Printers and Graphics Expands Graphic Design and Printing Capabilities
Herald Staff
Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.
- Cape May - A sad day for right-wingers. Alex Jones has to pay $500 million for spreading the lie that Sandy Hook was a hoax. Hmmm. How much should Trump pay Democrats and Independents for spreading the lie that...
- Wildwood Crest - Congratulations Leader Printers for almost 50 years of business on the island. You do great work with exceptional service, as I’ve used you many times over twenty years, and we are lucky to have you...
- Court house - Biden is now going to announce new drilling bans. Seriously?? Isn’t this another backwards decision?? Yea yea it is. The best quote today was there will be a “slight recession”. The problem is that...
- Wildwood Crest - Social Security and Medicare eligibility changes, spending caps, and safety-net work requirements are among the top priorities for key House Republicans who want to use next year’s debt-limit...
- Wildwood - To the lady who bought the dollhouse w/furniture at my Aug. yard sale on Magnolia Ave. in WW, I found something for you. Please come back to my house (We can't publish your phone number)