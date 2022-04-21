In every community across the world, there are so many people who feel inspired to impact lives. Who want to make a difference. They want to be a part of, or belong to, something bigger than themselves!“
The problem is most people aren’t rich.” says Gene Summers local entrepreneur and Real Estate Agent. “So the act of writing a $100 check or whatever small amount they can afford doesn’t feel like it makes a lasting impact. And because that small donation doesn’t feel significant, 99% of people who would have written a $100 check.... Don’t.”
"The end result?” he says, is that “You have thousands of people in every community (untapped potential to make impact) who don’t write that check, because they don’t see how their small donation will make a huge, unparalleled impact on the family, cause, or organization, that their donation is given to.
A $100 donation, by itself, won’t do that much. It’s like giving an entrepreneur a hundred bucks to launch a new company. It doesn't work. $100 isn’t enough. The solution to this problem, in the business world, is crowdfunding. The capital of one person can’t bring an idea to life, but the capital ($100 each) of 100 backers/supporters = $10,000, which absolutely can bring something to life.”
“The best part?” Summers says, “ Not any one person had to write a $10,000 check. But every one of those 100 backers, who wrote a $100 check, had the same $10,000 Impact.“That is what the Impact club Of Cape May County does” he says. “It turns small donations into huge Impact.
"With just 100 Impact Club Of Cape May County members committed to writing just four $100 checks per year (once per quarter), $40,000 of capital is surgically injected into our community to help our local children, families, and charitable organizations.
Thanks to every member that has played their part, as an “Impact Venture Capitalist”who now share an equal equity stake in the massive Impact achieved in our community.” To date the Impact Club has donated over $260,000 to our local Cape May County charities in just over 5 years.
The Impact Club Of Cape May County will meet next on Thursday April 28th, 2022 at 6:30pm at The Yacht Club Of Stone Harbor. Three local charities will present. Members will vote. The winning charity will then receive a large donation (as much as $10,000 or more) to impact local families.
For more information on the event, and how to become an Impact Venture Capitalists, a member of The Impact Club Of Cape May County visit: www.TheImpact.Club or email Gene at TheImpactClubCapeMay@gmail.com