Prepare to be wowed by the changes if you haven’t made a recent visit to Elaine’s Cape May.
Located steps off the Washington Street Mall on Lafayette St., the gleaming Southern Plantation-style building stands as grand as the day it was completed in 1860. Meanwhile, a string of recent renovations has modernized the interior and exterior of the iconic boutique hotel, restaurant and .
The most obvious change is the new deck on the building’s south side. Built this spring, this spacious seating area fills a glaring need in the bustling heart of Cape May: an outdoor space for breakfast or morning coffee. Elaine’s full breakfast menu will be available on the deck, making it one of the few full-service al fresco breakfast venues on Cape Island. Like on the existing patio that faces the street, lunch, dinner and cocktails also will be served.
The vibe on the new deck is the same as the indoor restaurant and : easy going. Think the opposite of stuffy. Walk up and seat yourself. Guests are invited to take their time and unwind. Savor homemade pastries and sip and enjoy beverages ranging from cold-brew coffees and nitro brews to all-natural smoothies and classic mimosas.
The first big event scheduled for the new deck is the Rabbit Hole Cigar Dinner on May 25 at 6 p.m. The $75 ticket – a portion of which will be donated to Cape May Shelters Lutsk, a not for profit supporting Ukraine -- includes dinner, several bourbon tastings and a bourbon-dipped cigar. Guests also receive an ashtray and cigar cutter. The event is by reservation only at 609-884-1199.
As for the hotel itself, don’t be fooled by the historic façade; Each of the 20 guest rooms has been completely renovated over the last three years to provide guests with a crisp, fresh, clean, comfortable experience.
Likewise, the indoor dining area has been overhauled in an eye-pleasing mix of industrial and rustic styles. It even includes a nod to local history; The room is decorated with salvaged materials from the former Cape May Boat Works, including several pieces of tin siding. These tin sheaths – rusted naturally by the salty sea air – now enjoy a second life adorning the dining area walls and ceiling. In fact, the shadow of “Cape May” lettering is still faintly visible on the reclaimed metal. Copper-covered tabletops complement the theme.
No trip to Elaine’s is complete without a visit to the boutique shop, of course. This chic store stocks the latest clothing, shoes and accessories for both men and women.
Bring your laid-back attitude and prepare to relax and have fun indoors or outdoors at the ever-evolving Elaine’s Cape May.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.