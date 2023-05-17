E2.jpg

Those aren't beer nozzles - you can get fresh Nitro coffee, tea, and cold brew at Elaine's new outdoor deck.

Prepare to be wowed by the changes if you haven’t made a recent visit to Elaine’s Cape May.

E4.jpg

Elaine's has a huge outdoor deck - brand new - that will host big events and early morning coffee.
E1.jpg

The new outdoor deck at Elaine's.
E3.jpg

