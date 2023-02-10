WILDWOOD - The Wildwoods recently launched its new, 2023 tourism ad campaign, “Get Lost In The Woods... the Wildwoods!,” advertising what it calls a “safe, fun vacation experience” on Five Mile Island.
The campaign features two new TV commercials showing highlights of everything there is to do in the Wildwoods, from relaxing on the beaches to exploring the 38-block boardwalk, to unique dining and nightlife, watersports, fishing, and boating.
“The campaign definitely shows the versatility of the Wildwoods as a family vacation destination, with everything you could ever want all on one 5-mile island, so why go anywhere else?” stated Ben Rose, director of marketing and public relations, Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority (GWTIDA), in a Feb. 8 release.
“The ‘Get Lost In The Woods’ campaign is the culmination of many months of research and planning and truly reflects the uniqueness of the Wildwoods as a family beach destination that can satisfy every member of the family,” he said.
GWTIDA said in its release that the Wildwoods offer over 8,000 hotel/motel rooms and over 3,000 vacation rentals, including condos, townhouses, and homes.
The campaign also offers an online contest, giving away two four-day, three-night vacation getaways for a family of four to help drive visitors to the wildwoodsnj.com website.
The giveaway features two drawings, with the winners being notified May 26 and Oct. 27, 2023, giving visitors two chances to win.
Each winner will receive accommodations for up to four people at a Wildwoods hotel/motel of their choice, four amusement passes, waterpark passes, meals, entertainment, tramcar passes, mini-golf passes, and other attractions. More details are available by visiting wildwoodsnj.com/win-a-family-vacation/.
