Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce (GWCOC) Foundation, along with other local charitable organizations, challenges everyone to reach beyond themselves to make a difference in their local community onTWOsDay, February 22, 2022 (2.22.22). Individuals,businessesand organizations are encouraged to join the fun and “Be More Than One” every day, but especially on 2.22.22, by giving to others – whether it is through the giving of their time, performing random acts of kindness or by making donations to a new or favorite charity.
Participation is easy and fun. Consider reading to your children for 22 minutes, send two cards to two friends, volunteer for 2 hours, tip your server 22% or spend 22 minutes with a senior or veteran. For financial donations to charitable organizations, consider gifting $2, $22,$222or even $2222.
“The Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce Foundation is proud to participate in this worthwhile campaign. It perfectly aligns with the Foundations belief that giving benefits not just the recipient, but thecommunity as a whole. For instance, when our Foundation fundraises to provide financial scholarships to local high school students to continue their education beyond graduation. We’re helping the individual with an immediate need but the community benefits in the long term because we are investing in the future. As that scholarship recipient enters the workforce, they are more likely to give back to others and support their communities, where they grew up and the one where they’ll eventually reside, in various ways,” stated Tracey Boyle-DuFault, Executive Director, GWCOC and GWCOC Foundation.
Just one of the ways that the GWCOC Foundation is participating is by collecting new pairs of socks to donate to local children of the Wildwoods. Anyone interested in donating can drop off new pairs of socks to Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce, located at 3306 Pacific Avenue, Wildwood, Monday thru Friday, 9 am to 4 pm, throughout the month of February.
To make a financial contribution or learn more about the GWCOC Foundation, visit GWCOC.org or call 609.729.4000.
