IMG_4110-2.HEIC

Construction crews begin to work on a vacant lot at the northeast corner of Rio Grande and Hudson avenues, where a Sinclair gas station is planned. Next door, on a separate vacant lot at the corner of Rio Grande Avenue and Park Boulevard, the city’s mayor said there are plans for a drive-thru Starbucks, opening for summer 2023. 

 Shay Roddy

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD – The gateway into Wildwood is coming together, and two vacant lots may soon see development. 

After the city and county completed a $14 million combined project to raise the road and improve the aesthetics of Rio Grande Avenue, the main artery into the Wildwoods, large empty private lots on the north side of the street have left the project feeling anything but complete. 

Now, some of that land may be developed. Plans call for a Sinclair gas station, owned by Riggins, at the corner of Rio Grande and Hudson avenues.  

Rendering.png

Rendering for a Sinclair gas station, which is planned for the northeast corner of Rio Grande and Hudson avenues, in Wildwood. 

 

Next door, at the corner of Rio Grande and Park avenues, there is a proposed drive-thru Starbucks that would open for summer 2023, said Mayor Peter Byron. Previously, there had been a plan for a Popeye’s there, but that fell through. 

There is also a large group of lots west of these projects, which are owned by Tom Byrne, where the Tomcat Restaurant and mini-golf course used to be. The land is currently being leased and used as a staging area for construction equipment for projects elsewhere in the city. Byrne said the land is not on the market now, but he has had inquiries and would consider selling soon.  

Byrne said he would not develop the land himself but likes having some control over what would go on the lots and hopes that an effort would be made by the buyer/developer to design the project to fit the city’s unique style.

IMG_4112-2.HEIC

A vacant lot on the north side of Rio Grande Avenue in Wildwood is owned by Tom Byrne. Byrne said the land is currently being used to store dirt and equipment for city-related projects, though he may sell the parcel to a developer soon. 
 

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.