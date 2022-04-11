Construction crews begin to work on a vacant lot at the northeast corner of Rio Grande and Hudson avenues, where a Sinclair gas station is planned. Next door, on a separate vacant lot at the corner of Rio Grande Avenue and Park Boulevard, the city’s mayor said there are plans for a drive-thru Starbucks, opening for summer 2023.
A vacant lot on the north side of Rio Grande Avenue in Wildwood is owned by Tom Byrne. Byrne said the land is currently being used to store dirt and equipment for city-related projects, though he may sell the parcel to a developer soon.
WILDWOOD – The gateway into Wildwood is coming together, and two vacant lots may soon see development.
After the city and county completed a $14 million combined project to raise the road and improve the aesthetics of Rio Grande Avenue, the main artery into the Wildwoods, large empty private lots on the north side of the street have left the project feeling anything but complete.
Now, some of that land may be developed. Plans call for a Sinclair gas station, owned by Riggins, at the corner of Rio Grande and Hudson avenues.
Next door, at the corner of Rio Grande and Park avenues, there is a proposed drive-thru Starbucks that would open for summer 2023, said Mayor Peter Byron. Previously, there had been a plan for a Popeye’s there, but that fell through.
There is also a large group of lots west of these projects, which are owned by Tom Byrne, where the Tomcat Restaurant and mini-golf course used to be. The land is currently being leased and used as a staging area for construction equipment for projects elsewhere in the city. Byrne said the land is not on the market now, but he has had inquiries and would consider selling soon.
Byrne said he would not develop the land himself but likes having some control over what would go on the lots and hopes that an effort would be made by the buyer/developer to design the project to fit the city’s unique style.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.