We can’t believe it! It has already been three years since we opened FurryFurendshere at the Cornerstone Plaza in Cape May Court House. Thanks to our loyal customers, and our new ones, who want to give local businesses like ours a chance to be continually successful.
Rose is the proud owner of FurryFurends; she says that she could not be happier with the store’s success and the products they sell.
“I search high and wide for products for tough chewers, down to fluffy toys for your little angles,” Rose said. FurryFurendsalso has a self-washing dog wash machine for after those playful walks on the beach. Don’t forget to bring a 2-1 thermos bottle for water for both you and your pet, or acollapsiblebowl to fit in your purse.
The store has an assortment of toys, treats, puppy teething rings, and clothes for your puppies and kittens. We have an engraving machine to show off your pets’ name in many shapes, like bones, hearts, paws, and fire hydrants.
Our tags come in pink, red, blue, purple, and in a fancy crystal silver bone. We always have a 50% off selection and an assortment of crates,tee-pees, beds, and carriers, including backpacks and front packs. If you prefer, we also have strollers.
Keep their brain going with treat puzzles and interactive toys that come in various shapes like milk containers, find the cookies, bee hikes, find the bees, bucket of KFC chicken, find the chicken leg, and a log to find the chipmunks.
For humans, we have a great selection of t-shirts! Some have pets on them, and some have cute sayings, but all will make you feel warm and fuzzy. Our cat section is filled with plenty of catnip toys and scratching ramps, including catnip cigars.
We have various scented and unscentedlitters, and mugs with various sayings like “cattatude” or “I have this thing for cats.”
If you’re into boating or fishing, your pet is ready to go with you in his or her life jacket! We have many toys that float too!
We have extended our hours for the summer. We are now open 7 days a week! Come see us for friendly service. There’s always a FREE treat waiting for your pup! We also deliver to campgrounds or residences for aminimumfree, or free with a $20 purchase.