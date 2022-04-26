power lines picture:voidframes.png

Atlantic City Electric is a division of corporate energy giant Exelon

MAYS LANDING – Atlantic City Electric is offering $75,000 for towns across South Jersey to jumpstart sustainability projects. The company will partner with Sustainable Jersey to conduct the review and distribution of grants.

The grant application window lasts until June 30, 2022. The funding is available to any community which the company services.

The program launched last year and supported 13 different projects, many of which focused on trail and park development across the region.

Atlantic City Electric is a local unit of Exelon, the nation’s second largest energy company by number of customers according to a Reuters report.

