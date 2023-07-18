original reardon house.jpeg

An old photo of the house originally built on the Endicott-Reardon property in Upper Township. The house was once struck by lightning - the museum was built on that same plot of land.

UPPER TOWNSHIP - The Endicott Reardon Family Museum, located at 3036 Shore Road in Upper Township, presents a look at life in Cape May County during the mid-20th century. It was a time of growth, resourcefulness, and perseverance, and above all family ties, while spanning both economic downturns and wartime exigencies.

The front of the Endicott Reardon Family Museum in Ocean View.
Harriett Reardon-Bailey, founder of the museum.
Harriett Reardon-Bailey in 1942.
The family collected salt and pepper shakers during their Great Depression-era travels. The shakers were inexpensive gifts for those back home.

