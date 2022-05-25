In celebration of its 50th camp season, the Helen L. Diller Vacation Home for Blind Children will host a Community Open House on Saturday, May 28. The event will take place at the Diller Home from 11am-2pm at 127 26th Street, Avalon. “We are thrilled to be celebrating 50 years of providing an all-expense paid week of summer camp for blind and visually impaired children,” says Douglas Heun, longtime President of the Board of Directors.
“As a thank you to our community for their continued support over the last 50 years, we would like to invite you to celebrate this milestone with us over Memorial Day weekend prior to the start of camp. “The Community Open House will include hot dogs, chips and soda, face painting and balloons, plus giveaways for the kids. Tours will be provided of the Diller Home, Camp Director Jim Moreland and Camp Supervisor Emily O’Donnell will be on hand to answer any questions and attendees will be able to view the Diller Home’s brand-new pavilion.
Additional 50th anniversary celebrations include a cocktail party for donors on Saturday, June 4; the Barefoot Ball on Saturday, Sept. 10; and the annual Turkey Trot 5K Run/ 1.5 M Walk on Friday, Nov. 25. Since 1972, nearly 8,500 blind and visually impaired children have enjoyed an opportunity to experience summer camp and make lifelong friendships and memories two blocks from the beach.
Support of the Home is provided by volunteerism, foundation grants, general donations, and community organizations. It costs $1,500 to sponsor one camper for a one-week vacation at the Home, which can accommodate up to 16 campers per week over eight weeks each summer. The Diller Blind Home’s 50th camp season opens on June 19.