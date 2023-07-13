Dalrymple's family shot

Pictured are just a few of the Dalrymples that work at the store. Back row, from left: Charles Lien, Katie Dalrymple Potter, Barbara. Front row, from left: Angel Dalrymple and Valerie Gaughen.

SEA ISLE CITY - Dalrymple’s Card & Gift Shoppe, right by the beach at the end of John F. Kennedy Blvd in Sea Isle City, has remained open seven days a week, nine hours a day, for 60 years – they closed only during the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy and for a brief stint of road repair that rendered the store inaccessible.

Dalrymple's Front.png

The front of Dalrymples Gift Shop as it stands today.
Dalrymples original front.jpg

Dalrymple's original storefront as it stood in 1963.
Dalrymples old photo 1 .jpg

An old photo of Dalrymples before the many renovations and expansions. On the left is Charles “Dal” Dalrymple, in the middle is a random customer, and on the right is Janet Voss, a longtime employee.
Dalrymples old photo 2 .jpg

Charles “Dal” Dalrymple, right, with his young son Charles Lien. 
Dalrymples old photo 3.jpg

On the middle left is Charles “Dal” Dalrymplee. Next to him is his wife Angela Braca Dalrymple. Together, they started the store that still operates today.

