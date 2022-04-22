Mom-and-pop shops are the lifeblood of South Jersey. Colmar Home Center is no different. First opening their doors in 1986, the family-owned-and-operated hardware store has offered superior customer service and home improvement solutions to the local communities ever since.
Now, they are expanding their footprint into Cape May County with the recent opening of their North Cape May location in partnership with True Value.
“We had a couple of expansion opportunities in the region. We saw a need in the North Cape May market and found this perfect location to fit our plan. We were able to custom build our store with more than 20,000 square feet of space including an outdoor garden center,” Michael Collins, whose father Tom founded the business, explained.
Colmar Home Center started out of a Ventnor garage by Tom almost 40 years ago. By 1999, the blossoming business had moved to the neighboring town of Margate City, allowing for an increase in product selection. As the business continued to grow, Tom was joined by his two sons; Tom III, who leads the Colmar Kitchen Studios and Michael, who leads the Home Center/UPS Stores.
Through the years, the Colmar team has stayed true to their roots of delivering fantastic experiences to all of their customers. “Providing great service and building relationships with every customer is important to us. It doesn't have to be a big contractor that's spending tons of money.
It can be the everyday customer that's here once a month. We know them by name because it's that small-town feel and relationship,” Michael explained.
“We train our younger employees on communication skills because that builds personal relationships. We think it’s important for excellent customer service and to create good employees,” he continued.
To build upon their foundation of strong customer service, Colmar Home Center is partnering again with True Value for their newest location. This allowed them to expand their product and service offerings, including a UPS store and kitchen design center. Like their Margate location, the North Cape May store will offer a variety of services with a hardware store, a UPS store and a Colmar Kitchen Studio.
“The new location is essentially three different stores in one and looks like an upscale mall with separate entrances. It doesn’t feel like your typical hardware store,” Michael said.
Despite the new, larger location, the Collins family is still actively involved in day-to-day business operations. This guarantees that they can continue their legacy of delivering quality service to every customer that walks through their doors.
Colmar Home Center will be having a grand opening celebration on Saturday April 30th with deals and giveaways continuing into Sunday. Customers can visit the new store at 3845 Bayshore Rd, North Cape May, New Jersey