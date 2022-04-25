COURT HOUSE – The Cape May County Chamber of Commerce (CMC Chamber) today welcomed Emily Paul as its new president. Paul, 45, who was born and raised in Cape May County, will officially take over in late May, when current president Vicki Clark retires.
Paul comes to CMC Chamber from CompleteCare Health Network in Bridgeton, where she most recently served as vice president of communications and development.
"I want people to know Cape May County is more than just a place to go in the summer. This was where I first learned job and life skills. The last time I worked down here, I was 19 and working at a toy store in Stone Harbor,” said Paul. “And now, I get to follow my dream to come back and build up the community. Thriving businesses are key.”
Current president Vicki Clark offered a few parting words. “I’m excited and grateful to have this new time with my family and my grandchildren,” said Clark. “While I will spend most of my retirement enjoying the beach and baking, I still plan to stay connected with my chamber family.”
The Cape May County Chamber of Commerce’s mission is to serve as an advocate for the county’s business and tourism community through the strength of legislative engagement, member services, and educational programs.
Paul and Clark began their transition Monday, April 25. The CMC Chamber will host an open house on Friday, May 6 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., when the community is invited to come and meet Emily Paul.
