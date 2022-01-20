COURT HOUSE – After more than three decades of service, the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce (CMC Chamber) is bidding a bittersweet farewell to president and longtime friend Vicki Clark.
Clark’s retirement will begin this summer as she closes out an 18-year presidential term on May 30.
“I’m excited to have more time with family,” stated Clark, “especially my seven grandchildren who are growing up so fast.”
The Cape May County Chamber of Commerce’s mission is to serve as an advocate for the county’s business and tourism community through the strength of legislative engagement, member services, and educational programs.
Representing over 800 members with a 27-member Board of Directors, Clark has led the chamber as president since 2004 after joining in 1991 as the marketing and membership director.
“Although I just became chairwoman in October, I’ve had the pleasure of working with Vicki for more than six years through my involvement on the Chamber’s Board of Directors,” stated Amy Mahon, CMC Chamber Chairwoman and Director of Operations and Marketing for Reich Asset Management, LLC.
“It has been an absolute pleasure and honor to work alongside Vicki. I greatly admired her leadership during the pandemic, and her knowledge of Cape May County, its tourism industry, and inner workings is unmatched,” Mahon added. “While I am sad to lose such a great asset, Vicki’s retirement is well deserved, and I wish her a very enjoyable one.”
Two noteworthy programs brought to the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce under Clark’s tenure are the Education Foundation and the Women in Business Conference. Established in 2015, the Education Foundation was created to enhance education and training programs that develop the skills, knowledge, and leadership of local young professionals.
The Women in Business Conference will celebrating its 17th annual event in March, offering development, support, and networking opportunities for women with business aspirations.
Most recently, the chamber unveiled its renovated headquarters, serving as the executive offices and official Welcome Center for Cape May County.
In addition to Clark’s full-time role, she has also served on the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, New Jersey Travel Industry Association, Atlantic Cape Community College Foundation, Business Alliance for the Protection of the Atlantic Coast, and the Cape May County Coast Guard Community Foundation.
Her accolades include Cape May County’s 2018 Woman of Wonder; Boy Scouts of America’s Garden State Council’s Woman of Achievement Award; South Jersey Businesspeople’s Impact Award; Literacy Volunteers Association Cape-Atlantic Inc.’s Community Service Award; and Cape May County’s Tourism Whelk Award for Excellence in Tourism.
Summer 2022 will mark the end of an era for many, but for Clark, it signifies the start of a new adventure.
“Grandkids are only young for a short time,” concluded Clark. “I'm excited to enjoy it with them before they grow up and begin adventures of their own.”
Clark has plans to stay connected with the chamber, but looks forward to a retirement full of relaxation, the beach, reading, college football (Go Hokies!) and baking with her husband (Bruce), children (Phil, Maggie, and Ginny) and grandchildren (Michael, Gianna, Josephine, Max, Joseph, Grant, and Teagan).