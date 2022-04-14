Sept,28,,2020,Outdoor,Dining,After,The,Lockdown,From,Covid-19,
CAPE MAY - With the start of the 2022 summer season fast approaching, Cape May City Council April 5 introduced an outdoor dining ordinance that will not see a potential vote to adopt until May 3.  

The ordinance amends certain city regulations regarding outdoor seating for restaurants that are not part of the Washington Street Mall. Mall establishments are governed by a separate part of the city code. 

The ordinance amendments deal only with food and beverage service. No permission is granted for outdoor bars. The ordinance changes were considered necessary due to the expiration of outdoor dining regulations that had been in place as a response to the pandemic. 

As amended at the meeting before the introduction, the ordinance sets the last seating time of 9:30 p.m. for outdoor tables. It allows for the sale and service of alcoholic beverages provided those actions comply with all state Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control rules. 

The ordinance also ensures that parking and pedestrian passage are appropriate through the process of site plan review. Under conditions enumerated in the ordinance, establishments may request permission to make use of the municipal right of way. 

A public hearing on the ordinance will be held at the council meeting scheduled for May 3. 

