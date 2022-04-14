CAPE MAY - With the start of the 2022 summer season fast approaching, Cape May City Council April 5 introduced an outdoor dining ordinance that will not see a potential vote to adopt until May 3.
The ordinance amends certain city regulations regarding outdoor seating for restaurants that are not part of the Washington Street Mall. Mall establishments are governed by a separate part of the city code.
The ordinance amendments deal only with food and beverage service. No permission is granted for outdoor bars. The ordinance changes were considered necessary due to the expiration of outdoor dining regulations that had been in place as a response to the pandemic.
As amended at the meeting before the introduction, the ordinance sets the last seating time of 9:30 p.m. for outdoor tables. It allows for the sale and service of alcoholic beverages provided those actions comply with all state Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control rules.
The ordinance also ensures that parking and pedestrian passage are appropriate through the process of site plan review. Under conditions enumerated in the ordinance, establishments may request permission to make use of the municipal right of way.
A public hearing on the ordinance will be held at the council meeting scheduled for May 3.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.