Christine and Brad Campbell.jpg

Christine and Brad Campbell, the new owners of Cape May Fitness. They helped transform the gym's old reputation of being for "muscleheads" only to a place that can accommodate people of all skill levels.

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

NORTH CAPE MAY - Now under new ownership, Cape May Fitness in North Cape May is the ideal place for vacationers and local residents to work out comfortably in an environment welcoming to beginners and fitness enthusiasts alike.

CMF Logo.jpg
CMF 4.jpg

New ownership at Cape May Fitness Center intentionally curated a better, more welcoming atmosphere that permeates everything from front-desk service to fitness classes.
CMF 3.jpg
CMF 2.jpg

The gym has a sleek new coat of paint and new equipment - and a new vibe.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.