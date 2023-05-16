Christine and Brad Campbell, the new owners of Cape May Fitness. They helped transform the gym's old reputation of being for "muscleheads" only to a place that can accommodate people of all skill levels.
NORTH CAPE MAY - Now under new ownership, Cape May Fitness in North Cape May is the ideal place for vacationers and local residents to work out comfortably in an environment welcoming to beginners and fitness enthusiasts alike.
Brad and Christine Campbell bought Cape May Fitness in 2022. They have breathed new life into the facility since its re-opening last September, not to mention new branding and a new vibe.
The gym is “community based – everybody knows everybody here,” Certified Trainer Tyler Bachman said. “It’s a great family gym. We have people of all ages and experience levels who work out here.”
Tyler is one of several certified trainers at Cape May Fitness, each of whom concentrates on different fitness aspects in their classes to ensure all of our members experience high quality coaching to help them reach their goals.
The friendly staff will help beginners recognize their limits to ensure a successful start to their new workout regime.
New members will find the equipment versatile and easy to operate. The latest addition is a Rogue pull-up rig that can be used for rope climbs, wall balls, deadlifts, weighted squats, bench press, dips, gymnastic rings and much more!
Also new at CMF is an in-house nutrition coach who advises members regarding proper food choices to achieve their goals.
With a wealth of fitness knowledge on staff to draw from, nobody is on their own here.
Cape May Fitness’ hours will appeal to early risers and vacationers who crave a full workout before a leisurely day at the beach. Monday through Friday the gym opens at 5 a.m. Fitness classes start as early as 6 a.m.
Joining Cape May Fitness doesn’t require a long commitment. Visitors can purchase daily, weekly, and monthly passes that fit their needs. CMF also offers a 10-day punch pass which offers don’t expire for a year, there is no need to worry about buying into a program you might not have time to use immediately.
CMF is one of the closest gyms to downtown Cape May, making it the perfect place to get a workout in without having to travel far off Cape Island. CMF has been operating for over 10 years in this location, but new ownership has made Cape May Fitness one of the friendliest and most accessible places to work out in Cape May County. Stop by for a tour today~
