The Cape May County Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Business @ the Beach Expo is scheduled for April 26, 2022. The premier business networking event in Cape May County invites the business public to be their guest. With some 350 business people in attendance, this is a great opportunity to network and shop for business goods and services. The Expo and Keynote are open and free to the business public.
This year’s Business @ the Beach Expo kicks-off with a dynamic Keynote Presentation by esteemed communicator, Susan Adelizzi-Schmidt of Suasion Communications. At 3:00 PM prior to the Expo, Susan will present "Thinking Entrepreneurially, Creatively & Innovatively" a seminar detailing the principles, skills, attitudes, and mindset of creative entrepreneurial leaders. Learn the essential features of the creative process and the best methods for generating, nurturing, and maintaining new concepts.
The Business @ the Beach Expo is on April 26, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with the Keynote Session scheduled from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Wildwoods Convention Center. For more information, please visit www.capemaycountychamber.com/expo or contact John Kelly at 609-465-7181 or john@cmcchamber.com.