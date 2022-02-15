Avalon Lions donation

Avalon Lions President, Eileen Donovan presents a $12,000 check to Nancy Wilson, coordinator of the Holy Redeemer Food Pantry. 

Faced with a double whammy of colder winter days this year and rising food prices, the Holy Redeemer Food Pantry reached out for help and the Avalon Lions Club answered the call. 

Lions President Eileen Donovan presented a check this month for $12,000 to Food Pantry coordinator, Nancy Wilson joined by volunteers to help fill a growing need to feed the hungry in Cape May County.  

The food bank, located in Swainton is one of several pantries in the area supported by the Avalon Lions who also provide volunteer workers for the operations.  

The Lions have been struggling to raise funds since the outbreak of the pandemic. But thanks to responses from their Borough wide mailer, the funds are keeping up with demand.  

The Lions Club is a 501(c)(3) non profit charitable organization that supports more than a dozen charities in the county.

