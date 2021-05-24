Today, Lenora Boninfante Kodytek and Shawna Mulford condemned a recent ordinance adopted by the Upper Township Committee raising code office fees for township homeowners and small businesses. “Residents and business owners are doing all they can to come through this pandemic; now is not the time to impose additional financial burdens,” they counter.
Kodytek continued, “There are many other ways to increase revenue without raising taxes and fees on our community. Once again, Township Committee has shown a lack of imagination in serving the people and businesses of the Township.”
“As a small business owner moving my business into this area, ordinances like this give me pause to reconsider that decision. I wonder how many other potential businesses saw this ordinance and felt the same,” commented Mulford.
For more information on the campaign please visit United4Upper.com and follow us on Facebook at United 4 Upper - Lenora Boninfante Kodytek and Shawna Mulford, Instagram @united4upper.
Ordered and Paid for by Kodytek and Mulford for Upper, PO Box 13 Marmora, NJ 08223