South 9

On Saturday, May 8, 2021, Cape May County’s newest and largest restaurant was officially welcomed to Middle Township with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting event hosted by the Middle Township Chamber of Commerce. In attendance were the Board of Directors of the Middle Township Chamber of Commerce, Middle Township Deputy Mayor Ike Gandy, Committeeman Jim Norris, Assemblymen Antwan McClellan, Assemblyman Erik Simonsen and Congressman Jeff Van Drew.

We are excited to have a restaurant of this caliber in Middle Township and wish South 9 all the best! For more information visit: www.south9barandgrille.com

